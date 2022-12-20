Buhari congratulates Sunday Dare on Daura chieftaincy title

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, on the chieftaincy title of Sarkin Wasanni to be conferred on him by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji (Dr) Umar Farouk Umar, CON, on Thursday in Daura, Katsina State.

The President in a release by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said the title was well deserved as the Sports Minister has contributed immensely to sports development in Nigeria.

Describing the honour by the Daura Emirate Council as well deserved, the President noted that the “Sarkin Wasanni” of Nigeria is given to the Minister not only for his contributions to sports development in the Daura emirate but across Nigeria.

The President commended Dare, who is also the Agbaakin of Ogbomoso land, for spearheading spectacular accomplishments in the ministry, which helped shift the focus to sports as a business and no longer mere recreation.

The President added that the revamp of infrastructure in the sector, new policy to improve sports development and athletes’ welfare, and more, are testaments of the new orientation in Nigeria’s sports and the central role it plays as a tool for peace, unity, and diplomacy.

“President Buhari recognizes the tremendous energy, passion, and dedication Dare brings to the job, which has inspired many young Nigerians to excel in the track, field, and other personal vocations, raising the bar that with discipline, patience and consistency, success is sure.

“The President trusts that this new cap of responsibility will inspire the Minister to do more for God and the country.”

