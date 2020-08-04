Buhari congratulates Prof Ujah on election as NMA president 

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated Prof. Innocent Ujah on his election as President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), congratulating all the Executive Members for the zeal and diligence brought into the organisation within a short period.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja said President Buhari believes the elected officers of the NMA have admirable profiles that will take the organisation to greater heights, particularly Prof. Ujah, who has worked extensively with national and international institutions and progressively contributed to the shaping of national policies on health in the country in different capacities.

The President affirmed that the NMA plays a strategic role in the growth of the country through counselling of leaders on health and development issues, and staying on the frontline during emergencies and pandemics to keep everyone safe like the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

He commended the former President of the NMA, Dr Francis Faduyile and Executive Members for their investments of time and resources to improve the welfare of doctors, and their working conditions by consistently negotiating and counselling governments.

President Buhari assured Prof. Ujah and the Executive Members of the government’s full cooperation to help them succeed in their leadership positions, and improve health services in the country.

