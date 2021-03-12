Buhari congratulates Pinnick on FIFA council election

President Muhammadu Buhari has applauded Mr Amaju Pinnick, the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), on his election into the FIFA Executive Council, the highest decision-making organ in world football.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), on Friday, said the president expressed the belief that by dint of hardwork, dedication and consistency, Pinnick has proven to be an efficient football administrator and the world has taken notice of his competency skills by electing him into the FIFA Council and one of the Vice Presidents of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

He noted that this feat of enhanced visibility and prestige of Nigeria in the international community is coming on the heels of recent elections of other well qualified and endowed Nigerians into strategic leadership positions in international organisations.

The President urged Pinnick to see his new assignment as an opportunity to enhance Nigeria’s reputation and identity as a football-loving country and optimally utilise the role of sports, through football, as a driving force to engender development, peace and stability at the regional and international levels.

The statement said that as an active supporter of the round leather game, the President joined other enthusiastic fans in Nigeria and across the continent in wishing the NFF president the best in his new position.

