President Muhammadu Buhari has on behalf of all Nigerians and the government, sent warm felicitations to Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi, OFR, on his 85th birthday, joining family members and friends to celebrate with the designer of the National Flag, whose creativity and patriotism remain remarkable.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), on Monday, said the president affirmed that Akinkunmi, who is an honorary Life presidential adviser, upholds the values that every citizen should emulate for nation-building, which include humility, selflessness, integrity and a keen interest in seeking greater good for country and humanity.

The president prayed that God will grant the octogenarian and retired civil servant longer life, good health and strength to keep serving the nation he loves so much.

