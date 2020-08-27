Buhari congratulates Nigeria-born Madu appointed Justice minister in Canada

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with Nigeria-born Kaycee Madu, appointed Minister of Justice and Solicitor General for the Government of Alberta, in Canada.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) in Abuja on Thursday noted that Madu makes history as the first African born provincial Minister in Canadian history, and is also the Provincial Secretary and Keeper of the Great Seal of the Province of Alberta.

President Buhari described the honour as “landmark and historic,” saying it once again pedestals people of Nigerian descent as go-getters, who distinguish themselves in different walks of life.

He also noted that as the first Black Justice Minister and Solicitor-General in Canada, Madu has written himself into history books, urging Nigerians, both at home and abroad, to remain good ambassadors of their country.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, in a minor cabinet shuffle on Tuesday that changed the portfolios of two ministers and added a new face to his front bench, moved Madu to Justice from his former spot in Municipal Affairs.

