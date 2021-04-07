Buhari congratulates new Emir of Kagara

President Muhammadu Buhari felicitated with Alhaji Ahmad Gunna, who was appointed Emir of Kagara by Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State.

The President stated this in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, and made available to the newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, just as the President urged the new Emir, who was till his appointment, Chairman of the state’s Revenue Board, to use the wealth of experience garnered in the public sector to serve his people, and bring development to his domain.

The statement added that with the security challenges facing the country, the President equally urged the new Emir to use his position as a grassroots personality, to engender protection of lives and property, stressing that the traditional institution has a great role to play in security.

President Buhari prays that the time of the new Emir will bring peace, security, development and progress to Kagara.

Alhaji Gunna, to be known as Ahmad Attahiru 11, succeeds Alhaji Salihu Tanko, who passed away recently.

