Buhari congratulates Ndukuba, Anglican Communion’s new Primate

President Muhammadu Buhari has heartily congratulated Archbishop Henry Ndukuba on his presentation as the fifth Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion).

A statement issued by Femi Adesina Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja on Wednesday said the president also felicitated with all members of the Anglican Church across Nigeria “on the joyous occasion that ushered in a new spiritual leader of the Church, who has vowed to uphold the tenets of the Christian faith as espoused in the teachings of Jesus Christ.”

Nigerian Tribune reports that President Buhari prayed for God’s grace, wisdom and guidance for the new leader as he leads Anglicans in Nigeria at a time of contending myriad of challenges for the church, the nation and the world.

According to the statement, Buhari appreciated the contributions and solidarity of the church in encouraging the faithful to adhere to government and public health authorities-led efforts to limit the transmission of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It while underscoring the important relations between the church and the state, and the roles of faith-based organisations in nation-building, President Buhari expressed confidence that as a nation that believed in the efficacy of prayer and the power of faith in God, Nigeria will bounce back from this trying period through collective actions.

It said the president also took the opportunity to wish the retired Primate, Archbishop Nicholas Okoh every success in his future mission.

He welcomed the new Primate to Abuja and assured him of good wishes and support as he begins a new phase of ministry.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

VIDEO: Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Bauchi governor, Bala Mohammed, has tested positive for coronavirus. This is according to a release by the Bauchi State government, signed by Senior Special Assistant (Media), Mukhtar Gididado. The statement made public on Tuesday contained that, “this is to inform the general public that the result of the six… See the video

FG Alerts Nigerians On Existence Of Coronavirus Ransomware

The Federal Government has alerted Nigerians to the existence of an Android-based malicious and fraudulent Coronavirus Ransomware Application, which claims to provide updates on the virus and infections near the user. In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji… Read full story

You Cannot Close Down Schools And Ask Parents To Go To Work, Aisha Buhari Tells Governors

The First lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari has stated that isolating students and expecting parents to go to work can be counterproductive. She stated that there is no point of shutting down schools and expecting parents to still go to work as this could also expose the parents to the coronavirus pandemic… Read full story

FG Orders Civil Servants On Levels 1 To 12 To Work From Home, Officers Who Travelled Recently To Self-Isolate

As part of measures to curtail the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Government on Monday night directed all its non-essential civil servants from grade level 12 and below to stay and work from home from Tuesday. This was contained in a circular issued by the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs, Folasade… Read full story

FACT CHECK: Does Gargling Salt Water, Vinegar Or Warm Water Kill Coronavirus?

CLAIM: Coronavirus before it reaches the lungs, it remains in the throat for four days and at this time, the person begins to cough and have throat pains. If he drinks water a lot and gargling with warm water & salt or vinegar eliminates the virus. Spread this information because you can save someone with this information… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE