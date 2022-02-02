Buhari congratulates Guinea-Bissau president, Embalo, for surviving coup

President Muhammadu Buhari has spoken with President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau to congratulate him for surviving a military attempt to overthrow his government.

Buhari spoke with him on Tuesday shortly after the aborted coup, commending the loyal troops in Guinea Bissau for the show of patriotism leading to their “spectacular congratulated Embalo on surviving the coup attempt victory” over the disloyal elements of the military.

The President condemned the attempt to subvert the established constitutional order in Guinea Bissau and extended the goodwill and support of the government and people of Nigeria to the Guinea-Bissauans and the Embalo administration.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), on Wednesday, quoted Buhari as telling Embalo: “I look forward to working with you to strengthen the existing bilateral ties between our sisterly nations, and the defence and promotion of democracy and its values throughout the sub-region, and the entire continent.”

It said the course of the conversation, President Embalo assured President Buhari that the situation had been brought under control and that “all is well, and normalcy fully restored.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Buhari congratulates Guinea-Bissau president, Embalo, for surviving coup