Buhari congratulates former Super Eagles coach, Chukwu, at 70

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm greetings to the former coach of the Super Eagles, Christian Chukwu, on his 70th birthday, joining sports lovers, family and friends to celebrate the skilful footballer who captained the national team to lift its first African Nations Cup title in 1980.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), in Abuja on Wednesday said the President rejoiced with “the multi-talented and disciplined player” on the auspicious period of turning a septuagenarian, affirming that his contributions to the development of sports in Nigeria will always attract attention, particularly making the country proud by providing technical leadership for other national teams like those of Lebanon and Kenya.

President Buhari also noted, with commendation, the efforts of the former Captain of Rangers International, Enugu, in strengthening the local league, which has over the years been the major feeder of the national team and produced players that have featured in some of the best teams and championships in the world.

The President prayed for improved health, strength and longer life for the former Super Eagles captain.

