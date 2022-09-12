Buhari congratulates Fayemi on election as FORAF president

By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
Kayode Fayemi

President Muhammadu Buhari has warmly lauded the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on his recent election as President of the Forum of Regions of Africa (FORAF), in his capacity as Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF).

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), on Monday recalled that the election was held after a conference in the Casablanca region, Morocco.

Receiving a delegation made up of Fayemi, and his counterparts, Abdullahi Sule of (Nasarawa State) and Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (Kano State) at Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday, the President said: “In spite of the security challenges we have, it is good to see that other countries still believe in our potentialities. Congratulations on doing justice to Nigeria. We thank you.”

President Buhari also thanked all other countries that queued behind Nigeria to emerge FORAF President, noting that it was a good show of brotherhood and solidarity.

Sule explained that the conference was well attended by governors and participants from about 22 African countries, where regional issues were discussed, and memorandum of understanding (MOUs) was signed on different areas like agriculture, mining, education, scholarships, and many others.

He added that while Nigeria, from West Africa, clinched the Presidency, Vice Presidents emerged from South Africa, for Southern Africa; Kenya, East Africa; Morocco, Northern Africa; and Cameroon for Central Africa.

Governor Fayemi, who relinquishes the Presidency to the next NGF President at the expiration of his tenure in office, said the idea of FORAF was for sub-nationals to become engines of growth, “and reduce pressure on central governments.”

He added that FORAF was a unifying force for States (called Regions, Counties, or Provinces in other countries) “to create a globally respected continent,” submitting that Nigeria’s election was a testimony to the huge respect President Buhari enjoys in Africa.

“Other countries simply withdrew their bids, once they saw that Nigeria was interested in the position,” he disclosed.

