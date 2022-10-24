Buhari congratulates Chinese leader on 3rd term election

Latest News
By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
Buhari congratulates Chinese,

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates the Chinese leader, President Xi Jinping on the historic election to a third term as the leader of the Communist Party of China.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu,
Senior Special Assistant to the President
(Media & Publicity) quoted Buhari as telling the Chinese President: “I hope that your re-election would pave the way for deeper and enduring partnership and strategic cooperation that will be mutually beneficial to our two countries.

“I believe that the development of infrastructure, such as railways, dams and roads construction, power generating plants, as well as trade exchanges will receive a strong boost.”

