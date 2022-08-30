Buhari congratulates Bishop Kukah at 70

President Muhammadu Buhari has shared in the joy of the occasion with Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Rev Father Matthew Hassan Kukah, as he turns 70.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Tuesday, said Buhari joined the Catholic Church, friends and associates in celebrating with the priest on the milestone.

The President noted the contributions of the priest, teacher, scholar and writer to national discourse.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will grant Rev. Father Kukah longer life, good health and strength.

