President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the owners and management of Arise News Channel on their 10th anniversary, commending them for their efforts in ridding Nigeria of a colonial mindset and promoting pride in the nation’s heritage.

A statement issued on Thursday by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), quoted him as saying: “I pay my respects to Arise News on this historic occasion, marking a proud chapter in the development of broadcasting in the country.

“I urge you not just to give News but also mould the thinking of our people to appreciate the positive developments brought about under the aegis of the Change agenda of our administration. The media should continue to lead the way in transforming society.”