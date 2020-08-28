Buhari congratulates Archbishop Kaigama on receiving Pallium from Pope Francis

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Metropolitan Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Dr Ignatius Ayau Kaigama, on “conferral of the Pallium for the See of Abuja’’ by Pope Francis, which is in recognition of his dedication to promoting unity, peace and justice.

President Buhari joins all Christians, particularly the Catholic family, friends and associates of the highly revered clergyman in celebrating the honour by the Papal, affirming that the symbol of conferred jurisdictional authority to promote peace, harmony and unity is most deserved.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja on Friday said the President saluted the Metropolitan Archbishop of Abuja for “always projecting values of love and working diligently to promote the welfare of citizens in the country.”

