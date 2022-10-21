Buhari confers public service awards on Jonathan, 43 others

By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
FILE PHOTO: President Buhari and Jonathan
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently attending an event to confer awards on former President Goodluck Jonathan and 43 other prominent Nigerians under the Nigeria Excellence Award in Public Service (NEAPS).

The event taking place in the Conference room of the Presidential Villa, Abuja,  will also see 16 state governors including Nyesom Wike (Rivers); Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and service chiefs honoured with various awards for their services.

NEAPS was set up to recognize distinguished public service to Nigeria, either contributions to individuals, state or local community, or the public through excellence in leadership, service, or humanitarianism.

To be eligible, the recipient must be a living Public Official or a private citizen excelling consistently in a given sphere of influence, in good character standing and must also be at the forefront of service and innovation.

The individual must show an act of public service beyond the acts of their given mandate in endowing their society positively.

