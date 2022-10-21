Buhari confers public service awards on Jonathan, 43 others
The event taking place in the Conference room of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, will also see 16 state governors including Nyesom Wike (Rivers); Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and service chiefs honoured with various awards for their services.
To be eligible, the recipient must be a living Public Official or a private citizen excelling consistently in a given sphere of influence, in good character standing and must also be at the forefront of service and innovation.
The individual must show an act of public service beyond the acts of their given mandate in endowing their society positively.
More details to come later…
