Buhari condoles with Yar’Adua family over passing of Hajiya Rabi

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of Yar’Adua on the passing of Hajiya Rabi, mother-in-law of his late friend and classmate, General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, describing her demise as a sad loss.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), in Abuja on Saturday said the President, who was in Kaduna on Saturday for the graduation ceremonies of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) took time away from official schedule to visit the Yar’Adua family house where he was received by Hajiya Binta Yar’Adua, the late General’s widow and daughter of the deceased.

President Buhari said the late Hajiya Rabi lived a useful life worthy of emulation, leaving behind an indelible mark in the lives of the many who came close to her.

He prayed to Allah to accept her good deeds.

