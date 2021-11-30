Buhari condoles with murdered policemen families

President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathised with families of policemen reportedly murdered in the South-East by those he described as misguided separatist elements, “who videotaped the bestial killings and proceeded to share it widely on social media.”

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), on Tuesday, the president lamented the horrific nature of the bloodletting, “which indicates that some minds are completely overtaken by hatred, and reduced to the basest level imaginable.”

Noting that the three abducted policemen, two of whom were later brutally executed, were serving the country, and providing security to those who ironically turned against them, President Buhari sent heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, praying for God’s comfort in their deep sorrow.

He equally sympathised with all those who have lost loved ones in the different theatres of insecurity that had rocked the country, charging them to take solace in the inevitable victory of good over evil.

According to the statement, as the areas where insecurity was once fiercest in the country experience some measures of calm now, President Buhari assured that the same would be replicated round the country, and the people would no longer mourn and sorrow from the wanton loss of lives.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Buhari condoles with murdered policemen families