Buhari condoles with Mali over passing of former president, Toure

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent heartfelt condolences to government and people of the Republic of Mali over the passing of former President, Amadou Toumani Toure.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja on Wednesday said the president commiserated with the family of the departed Malian leader, “whose ten-year reign in the country contributed to the strengthening of political institutions, and measure of stability, starting with his presiding over a peaceful transition in the country as a military leader.”

It said President Buhari joined world leaders, particularly those from ECOWAS, in mourning the former President, “whose wisdom and foresight also impacted greatly on the West Coast, as he always advocated dialogue over conflict, and believed strongly in the African voice.”

The President prayed for the repose of the soul of the former Malian leader.

