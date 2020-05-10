Buhari condoles with Lagos over Justice Oluwa’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with government and people of Lagos State over the passing of Justice Isiaka Isola Oluwa.

A statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja on Sunday said Justice Oluwa’s legacy of fairness, integrity and forthrightness in administering justice continued to reverberate long after retirement.

It said Buhari sent condolences to the family of the late Justice of the State High Court, his friends and professional colleagues, affirming that his meritorious public service was most remarkable, especially contributions to the growth of education as Pro-Chancellor of Lagos State University and Chairman of Governing Council.

The President Buhari believed Justice Oluwa’s personal attributes of simple, disciplined and incorruptible lifestyle left an indelible mark on the Lagos State Judiciary, and enabled his subsequent appointments to sensitive positions, urging the Lagos State Government, particularly the Ministry of Justice to institutionalize the good works of the legal luminary.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will receive the soul of the centenarian, who died at the age of 102 and comfort his family.

