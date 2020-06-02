Buhari condoles with family of late Uwaila Omozuwa

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday condoled with the family of the late Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100-level student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) who was recently raped and killed in a church in Benin City, Edo State.

The President directed the police to expedite investigation into the incident and bring the culprits to book.

The president tweeted: “I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Uwaila Omozuwa.

“I expect the Nigeria Police Force to speedily and diligently investigate this case and ensure that all the culprits responsible for this barbaric act are brought to justice.”