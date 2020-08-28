Buhari condoles with families of Lagos helicopter crash victims

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with families, friends and associates of victims of the Bell 206 helicopter operated by Quorum Aviation which crashed Friday into a building in Opebi, Lagos State.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja on Friday after the crash, noted that while the nation awaited report of an investigation into the accident by aviation regulatory agencies, the President prayed that God will console the bereaved families, grant peace to the souls of the dead and speedy recovery for the injured.

