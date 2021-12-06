Buhari condoles with Borno over ex-minister Sherif Musa’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the government and people of Borno State over the passing of former Minister of Mines, Power and Steel, Alhaji Bunu Sherif Musa, sharing the grief of family members over the loss.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) Monday said the president condoled with Borno State Elders’ Forum, friends and associates of the former Minister, who served variously as Minister of Industries (1985), Mines, Power and Steel (1986-89), Aviation (1989), Water Resources (1990) and Employment, Labour and Productivity (1990-92).

President Buhari affirmed that the former minister contributed to the development of the country and his community, taking up many responsibilities, including Nigeria’s Ambassador to France.

Buhari prayed for the repose of his soul, urging the family to find solace in his investment in humanity.

