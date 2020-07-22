Buhari condemns killing of 5 aid workers

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the recent murder of five staff of humanitarian agencies in Borno State, who were kidnapped by Boko Haram Terrorists a month ago.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja on Wednesday night said the President sympathized with the families of the five aid workers while praying that God will comfort them for their irreplaceable loss.

Buhari assured them that his government will continue to do all it can to ensure that every remaining vestige of Boko Haram is wiped out completely from northeastern Nigeria and that the perpetrators of this atrocity face the law.

The statement added that President Buhari also condoled with the State Emergency Management Agency, Action Against Hunger, Rich International, and International Rescue Committee, whose staff have suffered this gruesome fate.

Buhari thanks them for their continued dedication and service to the victims of Boko Haram in northeastern Nigeria.

Buhari further assured them that security agencies in the state will work closely with their organisations to implement measures to ensure that no such kidnapping of staff occurs again.

