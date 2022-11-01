Buhari committed to ending undemocratic culture, violence against journalists ― AGF

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) on Tuesday said, President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government is committed to ending undemocratic and uncultured activities in the country.

The AGF, who spoke in Abuja at the ongoing occasion of the, 2022 International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists with the theme: “Media, Civil Society and Violence-free Election in Nigeria”, hinted that the feat would be achieved through the administration of legally justifiable approaches on the perpetrators in order to serve as deterrence to others.

Malami noted with happiness that the federal and some State governments have taken precautionary and proactive steps in taming the tides of undemocratic culture and activities, even as called on those still involved in the electioneering process to appreciate the fact that political activities are to be observed in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Law.

He requested them to join hands in making sure that all campaign utterances are humane and in conformity with global best practices, thereby contributing to a violence-free electoral process.

“As the 2023 election campaign gathered momentum, it is important to note that recent developments in Nigeria proved that the Federal Government has laudable initiatives to end impunity for crimes against Nigerian citizens.

“Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) report says Nigeria was the only country to get off the index of nations with impunity for crimes against journalists in 2020. The Federal Government renewed its commitment to end impunity for crimes against journalists.

“This achievement is not unconnected with deliberate and committed efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government through the implementation of many reforms in the Nigerian justice sector to include increased access to justice, speedy justice dispensation, decongestion of Nigeria’s correctional centres and judicious implementation of the Criminal Justice Act”.

In his paper titled, “Media, Human Rights Violation and Election Monitoring”, the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu called on the media to partner with the Commission in ensuring that the rights of Nigerians to vote and be voted for is not violated in any way.

Ojukwu, warned participants, comprising over 50 journalists from across the country against hate speeches and to also ensure that the 2023 general elections should not be focused on religion or any other sentiments, but on issues that would bring development in the country.

He said, Police brutality will become a thing of the past in the country and added that “this can be achieved with the collaboration with the media.”

