Buhari commissions N8.7bn police operational vehicles, security equipment 

As part of the ongoing efforts of the Federal Government to improve the nation’s security, President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, commissioned 200 Buffalo branded Operational Vehicles and other security and medical equipment for the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in Abuja.

The items which included bulletproof vests, protective helmets, drugs, and medical equipment were donated to the Nigeria Police Force by the Nigeria Police Trusfund in its 2020 Intervention to the Force targeted towards proper

policing the country.

The operational vehicles and other security hardware were handed over to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba by the Minister of Police Affairs, Dr Muhammad’s Maigari Dingyadi who represented President Buhari at the occasion.

President Buhari who spoke through the Minister of Police Affairs, Dr Muhammad Maigari stated that the presentation of over 200 Buffalo branded operational vehicles and other security hardware procured by the Present administration through the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF), as contained in its 2020 Budget as part of the ongoing reformation of the Nigeria Police Force, by prioritizing the provision of modern infrastructure to aid policing the country.

President Buhari congratulated the Board of Trustee, Management and Staff of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund for meticulously and meritoriously completing the execution of the projects, marking the commencement of commissioning of numerous interventions, through equipping, training, and modernization of policing infrastructure, in line with this administrations’ mandates to deepen security and safety nationwide.

According to him, “in this connection, let me also applaud the initiative to select this brand of Buffalo trucks which are adjudged rugged and capable of withstanding varied geographical terrains and atmospheric conditions

“The establishment of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund is very timely and apt, as it came at a time when the government is determined more than ever before to holistically address the various security challenges confronting our great Country Nigeria”.

He stated that his administration was adequately poised to give all that “is necessary to the Nigeria Police Trust Fund to enable it to meet its mandate and attain the expectations of the Nigeria Police Force and Nigerians in general.

President Buhari added that achieving the overall objectives of the Trust Fund should be internalized as the collective aspiration of all Nigerians in order to bridge the funding gap in policing by providing the NPF with required operational tools, equipment, training, and re-training of personnel as well as the motivation of officers and men through improved welfare.

He urged Nigeria Police Force to continue putting in their best in the discharge of duties and to adopt a holistic internal security mechanism in the country so as to ensure the provision of a conducive environment, needed to boost operations of the Nigeria Police Force and by extension, emplace a more peaceful and safe country for the economic buoyancy, and improved livelihood for the citizenry.

According to him, “I am convinced that the Inspector-General of Police and his management team, will commit officers and men of the Nigerian Police Force, to reciprocate government’s efforts through judicious and effective use of this facility for improvement of Nigerian security architecture, as the government will not condone any act of abuse and mal-handling of the facilities provided from very limited resources. Members of policing family, to remain committed to realizing our mandate of ensuring peace, public safety, national economic stability, and national cohesion.”

He, however, cautioned the personnel of the Force against reckless usage of the equipment in other to achieve the aims and objectives of procurement of the equipment.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba in remarks appreciated the federal government’s firm determination to pursue one of the three cardinal objectives of protection of lives and properties which led to the set up of NPTF to provide finance, logistics, and other critical intervention to the Nigeria Police Force.

He noted that the Trustfund, NPF and Ministry of Police Affairs have continued to maintain cordial relationships and the collaboration has led to the procurement and delivery of operational assets which met professional specifications and standards to enhance policing in the country.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of the Trustfund, Mallam M Sokoto said that apart from the provisions of the equipment, the fund would embark on massive renovation and construction of police barracks and offices nationwide and as well focus on adequate training of police personnel .

