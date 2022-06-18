Buhari commissions N7.9bn Hadejia-Unguru 72Km road in Jigawa

President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned the second phase of Hadejia in Jigawa to Unguru of Yobe state constructed at the cost of over N7.9 billion.

Speaking at the official commissioning and handing over of the project, the president who was represented by Federal Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, said the Buhari government emphasises on road construction because of its importance in improving the social and economic of people and the country.

President Buhari disclosed further that the present administration’s commitment to infrastructural development was part of the fulfilment of the campaign promises made to Nigerians.

He explained that the completion of the rehabilitation of the road will facilitate the movement of goods and services that will enhance the social, economic and prosperity of the people of Jigawa State, Yobe State and Nigeria at large.

The president reiterated the commitment of his government to complete other ongoing road projects in the state and other parts of the country to address the infrastructure gap in Nigeria.

Buhari directed the federal ministry of works to stop the parking of heavy-duty vehicles on the shoulders of roads, wrong packing along highways to avoid accidents and damaging of the roads.”

He further ordered all relevant agencies to enforce the 100 kilometres speed limit on Nigerian roads, adding that “the 100 kilometres speed limit must be enforced to reduce the accidents on our roads. Government is highly concerned about the people’s lives.”





In his speech, Governor Badaru Abubakar, commended President Buhari for the roads projects and other development projects he executed in the state in the last seven years.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Malam Umar Namadi, then promised to continue collaborating with the federal government to provide support and enabling environment for the completion of other ongoing federal projects and flagging off new ones in the state.

Also speaking, the emir of Hadejia, Dr Adamu Abubakar Make, described the road projects as a welcome development that will help in saving the lives of motorists and also enhance the economic development of the area.