Udeme Utip

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a 2×30/40MVA substation worth N6.8 billion in Ibiono Ibom LGA, Akwa Ibom State, to improve power generation and supply to the people of the state.

Represented by the Minister of State for Power, Prince Goddy Jeddy-Agba, the President noted that the 2x30MVA substation was in fulfilment of his campaign promises to Akwa Ibom state.

“We are here for an official groundbreaking ceremony of the construction of a 2×30/40MVA substation at Ibiono Ibom, Akwa Ibom state, the contract for the engineering, procurement, and construction of 2×30/40MVA substation was awarded in favour of M/S Jamec West Africa Ltd. with a completion period of 18 months.

“The project is a campaign promise fulfilled to the good people of Akwa Ibom. I want to thank the good people of Idedep for donating the parcel of land for which the project will be sited,” Buhari explained.

He added that the project would improve service delivery and increase capacity to supply power to the good people of Akwa Ibom and other neighbouring states.

He said that the project upon completion would strengthen the national grid by increasing its wheeling capacity to 25,000MW by 2025.

The President urged the state government to provide all necessary support and assistance to ensure prompt competition of the project.

In his remarks, Gov. Udom Emmanuel pledged the state government support to the completion of the project on record time.

Emmanuel, who was represented by the Commissioner for Power and Petroleum Development, Mr John Etim, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for putting politics aside to award the project to Akwa Ibom.

“As a State Government, we will give all the necessary support to ensure the timely completion of this power project,” he promised.

Earlier, Mr Philip Okpanefe, Assistant Director (Transmission), Federal Ministry of Power while introducing the project said that Federal Government has awarded the contract for the construction of the substation to JAMEC West Africa Ltd. for completion within 18 months.





Okpanefe said that the contract has foreign and local components, explaining that the foreign component is in dollars while the local component is in naira.

He however called on the community people to cooperate and assist the contractor to ensure prompt completion of the project.

He warned that government would not be happy with the community for any delay after funds had been released to execute the contract.

The facilitator of the project, Sen. Ita Enang, former Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, said the project when completed would enhance the economic growth of the people, as small-scale businesses will spring up due to the availability of regular power supply

Enang, who is also the APC gubernatorial candidate in Akwa Ibom charged the people to protect the project, cooperate with the contractors to complete the contract within the stipulated time for the benefit of the community

The former Special Assistant to the President of the National Assembly (Senate) commended Buhari for approving the project for the people of Akwa Ibom.

He urged Akwa Ibom people to support the President and vote en masse for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu and all APC candidates in Saturday’s elections.

