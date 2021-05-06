Buhari commiserates with Pastor Adeboye over son’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended deepest sympathies to the family of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), on the passing of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) on Thursday said he also commiserated with members of the RCCG on the demise of the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35, urging them to find comfort in the teachings of the Holy Scriptures that those who have chosen to serve God faithfully will see Him as He is in eternity.

The President prayed God Almighty to grant the departed rest in His everlasting kingdom and comfort grieving family, friends and associates.

