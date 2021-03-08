Buhari commiserates with Equatorial Guinea over deadly explosion

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, offered his condolences to President Teodoro Obiang Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea over the explosions at a military base in Bata which has wreaked havoc in the city.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja informed that over 30 people had been reported killed with more than 6oo injured in the mishap with also left homes and buildings in the city with considerable damages.

The statement said on behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, President Buhari extended heartfelt commiserations to those who have lost loved ones in the devastating incident.

The President wished those injured a speedy recovery, adding that the thoughts and prayers of Nigerians are with the people of Equatorial Guinea affected by this tragedy.

