Buhari commiserates with Akeredolu over mother’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended condolences to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and his family on the passing of their beloved mother, Mrs Grace Akeredolu.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President(Media & Publicity) on Friday, said the President urged the Akeredolu family members to draw strength from the life lessons taught by Mama, the values of care and compassion she inculcated in them and the sacrifices she made for her children to succeed in life.

President Buhari prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the departed and urges the family to hold fast to their faith and trust in God to guide them through this difficult period.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

2023: INEC Disputes Claim On Additional Voters

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reacted to the claim of the increase in the population of eligible voters in the existing voters’ registerr…..

We Are Willing To Call Off Strike ― ASUU

The President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, on Thursday, said that the union is willing to call off the seven-month-old strike if a concrete agreement is reached with the Federal Governmentt…..

Indiscriminate Waste Dumping: LAWMA To Shut Down Ladipo, Oyingbo Markets

Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) said that come next Thursday, both Ladipo and Oyingbo markets will be shut down till further notice, for reckless waste dumping, refusal to pay for waste services, and general poor waste management situation at the marketss…..

EDITORIAL: The Jilted Murderer In Adamawa

IF the story sounds insane, it is precisely because insanity increasingly inheres different spheres of Nigeria’s social life. Ibrahim Muhammadu, a native of Gadawaliwol in Jabbi Lamba, Girei Local Government Area of Adamawa Statee….

Buhari commiserates Akeredolu over mother’s death

Southwest PDP Backs Atiku, Insists Ayu Must Go