Leon Usigbe-Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the former First Lady, Marayam Abacha, and family on the death of their son, Abdullahi.

A statement issued on Saturday by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) said the President’s prayers and thoughts are with the family of Abacha as they grieve the passing of the young Abdullahi.

President Buhari prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and comfort for those who mourn.