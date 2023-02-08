By: Leon Usigbe – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday eulogized First Republic Minister of Aviation, late Chief Mbazulike Amechi, describing him as a patriot whose lifestyle is worthy of emulation by Nigerian leaders.

He gave the admonition while speaking at “A Day of Tribute,” organized in honour of former parliamentarian at the Shehu Musa Yar’adua Centre, Abuja.

Represented by Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, the president noted that the late elder statesman, until his death, continued to intervene whenever the country was at crossroad to ensure that not only the South East, but the entire country is at peace.

He added that Amechi, popularly called “The Boy is Good,” will be missed as his demise will leave a vacuum in the sands of history in the country.

Describing Amechi as an epitome of what every Nigerian leader should aspire to be, Buhari also observed that he did everything possible to ensure that there is unity and peace in every part of the country.”

President Buhari recalled when Mbazulike Amechi paid him a courtesy call at the presidential villa in the company of some notable elders from the South East to request that the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, should be released to him.

Buhari quoted him as saying at the time, that “The unconditional release of Kanu will not only bring peace to the South East, it will rebuild the trust of the people on your administration.”

The president also recounted how Amechi accommodated late Nelson Mandela, who was declared wanted by the then apartheid regime in South Africa, in his house in Lagos.

According to him, such gesture made the deceased elder statesman to stand out as a patriot and lover of humanity.

In his remark at the occasion, the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, also stressed the need for Nigerians to emulate the patriotic and enterprising nature of the late Chief Amechi.





Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State, eulogized the deceased for his love for humanity and nation.

The Chairman of the occasion and former Chairman of Police Service Commission, Chief Simon Okeke, in his tribute, described Amechi as a “true Nigerian” who he observed, the president has tremendous respect for.

Among the personalities present at the event former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who was represented by Prof. Ike Obiorah; the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt.Hon. Femi Gbajabiamilla who was represented by Hon. Hon. Olubukola Oyewo, Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives’ Committee on Water Resources; Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika; former Senate President Sen. Pius Anyuim; former Anambra and Imo State governors, Chief Chukuemeka Ezeife and Achike Udenwa and Sen. Rochas Okorocha respectively; former Minister of Women Affairs, Iyom Josephine Anenih; Sen. Ben Obi, ellder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai and two former Ministers of Health, Prof ABC Nwosu and Prof Tim Menakaya.

