Buhari carries out minor cabinet reshuffle as he swears in 7 new ministers

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday swore into office seven newly appointed ministers that were recently confirmed by the Senate.

He administered the oath of office to them before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Those sworn in are Henry Ikoh (Abia),Umana Okon Umana (Akwa-Ibom), Udi Odum (Rivers), Ademola Adegoroye (Ondo), Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub (Kano), Goodluck Nana Opiah (Imo) and Ekumankama Nkama (Ebonyi).

Following the swearing-in, President Buhari did a minor rejig of his cabinet by moving some from their present portfolio to others.

The new portfolio assignments showed that Umana becomes the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs; Gbemisola Saraki moved from Transportation to Minister for State Mines and Steel; Olorunimbe Mammora moved from Health to Minister of Science and Technology, and Sharon Ikeazor moved from Environment to Minister of State Niger Delta Affairs.

The other portfolios announced are Muazu Jaji Sambo, Minister of Transportation; Umar Ibrahim El Yakub- Minister of State Works and Housing;

Goodluck Nanah Opiah, Minister of State Education; Ekumankama Joseph Nkama, Minister of State Heath; Ikoh Henry Ikechukwu, Minister of State, Science and Technology; Odum Udi- Minister of State Environment, and Ademola Adewole Adegoroye, Minister of State, Transportation

While performing the ceremony, the president urged the new ministerial appointees to consider their emergence as a call to duty which demands diligent service to the nation.

He charged them to serve the nation diligently, and maintain unalloyed loyalty to the country and office of the President.

The President also announced the reassignment of portfolios in his cabinet, saying the new redeployment is aimed at reinvigorating certain sectors where the government desires to accomplish improved results.

President Buhari said as his administration is now on the home stretch of its second term, more work still needs to be done in diverse areas of the economy and national life.

President Buhari urged the newest members of his cabinet to consult and collaborate with older cabinet colleagues and focus on driving key programmes already initiated by this administration.

He also warned all members of the cabinet against corrupt practices, reiterating that public officers must be above board and those caught in corrupt practices would face the full wrath of the law.





A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) quoted the President as saying: ‘‘I begin this address by welcoming on board, all newly sworn-in members of the Federal Executive Council. I also congratulate you because the process that you all passed through to reach this stage has been rigorous and meticulous.

‘‘The appointment of these new Ministers is in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which prescribes that the Federal Executive Council shall be made up of members from every state of the Federation.

‘‘I, therefore, urge you to consider your emergence out of millions of equally qualified Nigerians within the purview of selection from your State, as a call to duty which imposes the obligation to serve the nation diligently and presents to you the unique opportunity to work hard in service to the Government and the country.

‘‘At the valedictory session for six former Ministers that departed to pursue other political careers, I promised that their replacement shall be a matter of priority so that the business of governance would not experience delays or setbacks.

‘‘This administration has been in the saddle since 2015 and is now on the home stretch of its second term, as the nation prepares for the 2023 general elections. All through, it has vigorously pursued the three main electoral objectives namely: Securing the nation; Diversifying & growing the economy as well as fighting corruption.

‘‘You are all coming on board at this time with new energy, ideas, experiences and vigour, to join the existing team so that the implementation of policies, programs and projects associated with these electoral objectives would be escalated and accelerated.

‘‘There is still so much to be done for our country in the areas of infrastructure development, energy, access to finance, access to justice, technology and innovation, trade, agriculture, education and security. The list is inexhaustible,’’ he said.

President Buhari urged the newly appointed ministers to be conscious that time is of the essence as they assume office.

‘‘As I assign you portfolios, therefore, I expect you to carefully study your sectors, take wise counsel, reach out to key stakeholders, consult and collaborate with older cabinet colleagues and focus on driving key programs already initiated by this administration. Above all, be loyal to your President and your country.”

Underscoring the need for the old and new members of his Cabinet to work with common objectives of leaving indelible legacies for Nigerians and ending strongly with verifiable accomplishments, the President warned:

‘‘You must resist bad counsel, resist temptation and be circumspect in your utterances and conduct. You must totally eschew corruption and be above board because if caught there will be no sacred cows,’’ he said.

The President told the newly appointed ministers to await further communication on their appropriate Ministerial Mandates from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Prior to the commencement of the FEC meeting and swearing-in ceremony, the Council observed a minute of silence in honour of the Secretary-General of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mohammed Barkindo, who died on Tuesday in Abuja.

The new ministers replaced those who resigned their appointments to contest for various elective offices during the 2023 general elections in April.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

In a country where economic deficit and unemployment have become the order of the day, conceptualizing a business idea in Nigeria and subsequently starting it can be likened to a goldmine which offers an opportunity for people to tap into a better livelihood.

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…