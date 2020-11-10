Buhari calls for equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccine

Following the announcement by Pfizer on Monday of developing a COVID-19 vaccine that is 90% efficacious, President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the news, calling for its equitable distribution.

It is the first effective COVID-19 vaccine after a successful human trial phase.

Reacting to the news that the vaccine has recorded 90 per cent effectiveness against the disease, the President described the development as a major milestone in medical advance but warned that the world must unite in facilitating the equitable access and distribution of these vaccines to protect people in all countries.

A statement issued by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in Abuja said President Buhari reiterated his earlier call that “only a People’s Vaccine with equality and solidarity at its core can protect all of humanity and get our societies safely running again. A bold international agreement cannot wait.”

