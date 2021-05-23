Buhari calls Fati, wife of late Chief of Army Staff 

President Muhammadu Buhari has spoken to Fati, the wife of the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and the spouses of other victims of the Friday air crash in Kaduna.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), speaking to Fati and through her, the other late officers’ spouses, Buhari described Gen Attahiru as an outstanding soldier and an institution builder, who fought valiantly for Nigeria until he breathed his last.

He hailed the sacrifices of the military men who lost their lives and the Armed Forces in general, saying that Nigerians will continue to appreciate and support the fearlessness with which our courageous soldiers are confronting the threats facing the nation.

He gave the grieving spouses assurances that the nation will never forget the supreme sacrifice of their spouses, urging them to take solace in the surge of extraordinary feelings of emotions across regions, religions and tribes all over the country in appreciation of their sacrifices.

The statement informed that the President who had earlier given directives to the Defense headquarters and the Ministry of Defence to do everything a government can do to provide comfort and ease the hardships of the families of the deceased, prayed to Almighty God to repose their souls and grant their families the fortitude to bear the losses.

Mrs Attahiru, on behalf of the rest of the families, thanked the President for the love and care he has shown to them.