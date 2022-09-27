Buhari awards WEMABOD chair, Seyi Oduntan, OON

By Dayo Ayeyemi | Lagos
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the conferment of different categories of National Honours on some distinguished Nigerians.

Among them is the Chairman of Wemabod Group, Otunba Oluseyi Oduntan, who is being honoured with the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

In a letter signed by the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, and sent to all recipients, the investiture ceremony will take place on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the international Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja.

The letter to the awardees reads in part:

“I have the honour to formally inform you that the President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the conferment of the national honours on you.

“The investiture ceremony is scheduled to take place at the international Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 9:00am” the Minister wrote.

According to the letter, a valid means of identification will be required of all award recipients, who are also expected to forward a one-page citation and current passport photograph to the Office of the Minister immediately.

Oduntan, a former Manager Director of the Honeywell Group, had held different positions in the business world before voyaging into the political terrain where he took shots to represent his people of Ogun East at the Senate.

 

