President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law the Nigeria Police Bill, 2020.

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), in Abuja, on Thursday, said the President in a memo dated September 16, 2020, communicated his assent to police bill 2020 to the National Assembly, through the Clerk of the legislature.

The statement informed that the Act repeals the Police Act Cap. P19. Laws of the Federation, 2004, and provides for a more effective and well organized Police Force, driven by the principles of transparency and accountability in its operations and management of its resources.

It added that among others, the Act establishes an appropriate funding framework for the Police in line with what is obtainable in other Federal Government key institutions, enhances professionalism in the Force through increased training opportunities, and creates enduring cooperation and partnership between the Police Force and communities in maintaining peace and combating crimes nationwide.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PDP Hails Fresh US Visa Ban On Nigerian Election Riggers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the United States government over its fresh imposition of Visa ban on those undermining Nigeria’s democracy and the electoral process.

I Never Asked Military To Return Seized Weapons ― Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has said that he never asked the military to return the weapons recovered from the repentant youths.

Nigerian Law School Admits 1,785 Candidates To Bar

A total of 1,785 candidates were on Tuesday called to the Nigerian Bar, having passed the January 2020 Bar final examinations conducted by the Nigerian Law School under the supervision of the Council of Legal Education.

Imported Poultry Foods Now Infected With COVID-19 ― Customs

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has put its officers stationed at all border points, airports and seaports on red alert, warning them to be extra vigilant over the importation of poultry products because some have been found to contain Covid-19.