Buhari approves Fikpo as NDE substantive DG

• As Issa Aremu heads NILS

Latest News
By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
Buhari approves Fikpo

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo as the substantive Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

He has also approved the appointment of Comrade Issa Aremu as the Director of the National Institute for Labour Studies (NILS).

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) on Tuesday, informed that before his appointment, Mallam Fikpo held the position in an acting capacity.

It said Comrade Aremu has been a notable Trade Unionist who has risen through the ranks in the Trade Union hierarchy in Nigeria.

The appointments which are for a period of four years take effect from May 18, 2021.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Fake Website Asking N-Power Candidates To Verify If They Have Been Shortlisted For N30,700 Grant

CLAIM: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify if they have been shortlisted to receive ₦30,700 Batch C grant

VERDICT: FALSE. Registration can make you lose your WhatsApp account to scammers.

FULL TEXT: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify the status of their application and see if they have been shortlisted for the batch C cash grant…

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…Buhari approves Fikpo as NDE substantive DG

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Reps pass bill on smooth transition of president, vice president through second…

Latest News

Public service institute to design transparency curriculum for states

Latest News

Reduction of worker’s salaries only for three months, Anambra govt replies PDP

Latest News

Okowa announces full autonomy for Delta judiciary

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More