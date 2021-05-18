Buhari approves Fikpo as NDE substantive DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo as the substantive Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

He has also approved the appointment of Comrade Issa Aremu as the Director of the National Institute for Labour Studies (NILS).

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) on Tuesday, informed that before his appointment, Mallam Fikpo held the position in an acting capacity.

It said Comrade Aremu has been a notable Trade Unionist who has risen through the ranks in the Trade Union hierarchy in Nigeria.

The appointments which are for a period of four years take effect from May 18, 2021.

