Buhari approves automatic employment for siblings of dead corps members

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the automatic employment of 10 direct siblings of the diseased NYSC members, who lost their lives during the 2011 post-election violence in Bauchi State.

This was even as he also approved appropriate scholarships to the four children of Mr Adowei Elliot.

The Minister of Youths and Sport made the disclosure while inaugurating the governing board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Tuesday.

He said the move was a sign of the Federal Government’s unflinching commitment to the NYSC.

While stressing that the NYSC Scheme will be sustained, he said it has become an integral part of the country’s national development and unity architecture.

“Nigerian youth continue to benefit from this scheme,” he added.

