President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Steven Andzenge as the Executive Director (Legal Services/Company Secretary), Niger Delta Power Holding Company Nigeria Limited.

The appointment is for an initial term of four (4) years effective from 16th May, 2023.

A statement conveying this from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and signed by Mr Willie Bassey, Director, Information, on Tuesday, said until this appointment, Andzenge had served as Executive Commissioner, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, and also as Chairman, Presidential Visitation Panel to Usmanu

Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

“The President while congratulating Dr. Andzenge on the appointment, urges him to bring his wealth of experience to bear on this assignment,” the statement said.

