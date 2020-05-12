Buhari appoints Shehu as RMAFC Secretary

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mohammad Bello Shehu as Secretary, Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

According to a statement issued by Willie Bassey, Director, Information Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation in Abuja on Monday night, the appointment is for the initial first term of five(5) years with effect from 19th March 2020.

President Buhari also appointed approved the appointment of Mr Bitrus Danharbi Chinoko as the Substantive Director-General of the Centre for Management Development (CMD) Lagos, with effect from 27th April 2020.

The statement noted that until this appointment, Mr Chinoko was in an acting capacity at the CMD.

It said that President Buhari congratulated the new appointees and urged them to bring their wealth of experience to bear on their appointments.

