Buhari appoints RMAFC Secretary, two other executive officers

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the appointment of Augustine Chukwu Umahi, as the Secretary of Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Tijani Yahaya Kaura has also been appointed as the Managing Director of the Gas & Oil Free Zone Authority.

Director, Information, Willie Bassey, Office of the Secretary to the Goverment of the Federation, conveyed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

President Buhari also approved the renewal of the appointment of Captain Junaid Abdullahi, as Executive Secretary, Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA).

According to the statement the appointment of Umahi as RMAFC Secretary effective from 6th July 2022, was for an initial term of four (4) years while that of Gas and Oil Free Zone Authority, Managing Director, Yahaya Kaura is for an initial term of three (3) years effective from 18th July 2022.

Also, Junaid Abdullahi is reappointed as the Executive Secretary, BCDA, for a final term of four (4) years with effect from 22nd September 2022.

“The President congratulates all the appointees and urged them to bring their wealth of experience to bear on their appointments,” Bassey said.

