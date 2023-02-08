Clement Idoko-Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointments of three rectors and other principal officers of three federal polytechnics in the country.

The newly appointed rectors and their institutions are Dr. Paul-Darlington Ibemezie Ndubuisi – Federal Polytechnic Isuochi, Abia State, Professor Mohammed Sanusi Magaji – Federal Polytechnic, Kabo, Kano State and Dr. Duke Okoro – Federal Polytechnic, Orogun, Delta State.

Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Ben Bem Goong, in a statement on Wednesday morning, said the appointments of the three rectors are for a single term of five years each, with effect from 17th January 2023, and in line with the Federal Polytechnic (Amendment) Act 2019.

The statement further indicated that President has approved three registrars’ appointments for the polytechnics.

He listed the new appointees as Umar Shehu Dumbulum – Registrar, Federal Polytechnic, Kabo, Kano State, Mrs. Christine Ejetavwo Aluyi – Registrar, Federal Polytechnic, Orogun, Delta State and Mrs. Ezenuruihe Ifeyinwa Olachi – Registrar, Federal Polytechnic, Isuochi, Abia State.

“The three appointments have a single term of 5 years each, with effect from 17th January 2023,” the statement said, adding that two new bursars have also been appointed.

”They are Mr. Atabatele Adepoju Solomon – Bursar, Federal Polytechnic, Kabo, Kano State, and Ms. Nkpado Amarachi Pamela – Bursar, Federal Polytechnic, Orogun, Delta State.

“The appointments of Bursars are also with effect from 17th January 2023.

“Finally, the Government has also approved the appointments of Librarians for two Federal Polytechnics, namely:

Dr. Iroroeavwo Edwin Achugbue – Librarian, Federal Polytechnic, Orogun; Alhaji Kabiru Ubale – Librarian, Federal Polytechnic, Kabo, Kano State.”