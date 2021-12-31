Buhari appoints Karebo Samson acting Controller General of FFS

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a Deputy Controller General (DCG) Karebo Samson as the new acting Controller General of the Federal Fire Service (FFS).

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Service Ugo Huan, said the appointment came following the retirement of Controller General, Dr Liman Ibrahim, after completing his tenure.

Huan said the acting Controller General, Karebo Samson in his address thanked the president for the opportunity to serve while recognising the forthrightness of the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola who ensured his emergency as the acting Controller General.

Karebo promised to ensure that men of the operational department are motivated to be at their best in the discharge of their duty.

He called on officer and men to maintain a high level of discipline and assured them that he will carry everyone along to move the service forward.

The outgoing Controller General, Dr Liman Ibrahim thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for giving him the opportunity to serve, stating that the current administration of President Buhari has lifted the fire service from sorry state to word class standard.

He said his successes at the Federal Fire Service wouldn’t have been possible without the vision of the president to protect lives and property of Nigerians.

He appreciated officers and men of the Service while calling on them to give the acting Controller General maximum support to succeed.

