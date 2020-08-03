President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Barrister Amos Isaac Azi as Chairman/Chief Executive Officer for the Investments & Securities Tribunal.

Buhari also appointed Barrister Nosa Osemwengie as a full-time member of the tribunal.

A statement from the corporate affairs department of IST explained that the new chairman was a staff of the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) before the appointment.

His will serve for an initial period of five years in accordance with the provisions of Sections 275(2) and 277(1) of the Investments & Securities Act (ISA), 2007 from July 17, 2020.

Osemwengie on his own was reappointed Barr. Nosa Osemwengie as for a second and final term of four years effective from August 1, 2020.

