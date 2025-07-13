Buhari, an unlikely democrat who deepened democracy — APC

The All Progressives Congress has expressed shock over the death of former President, Muhammadu Buhari who died on Sunday in a London hospital.

National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Felix Morka in a statement, declared that “Nigeria has lost an enigmatic leader, iconic elder-statesman, and exemplary patriot whose life of devoted resolve, resilience, discipline and integrity will remain evergreen in the hearts and minds of this and future generations of Nigerians.”

The APC NWC described Buhari as an unlikely democrat considering his military background who however deepened democracy in his 8 years rule.

His statement further read: “Until his passing, Buhari led a simple but exceptional life of service to our dear nation. From his tenure as Chairman of the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) to his service as a military Head of State, and a two-term President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he has left behind a solid and awe-inspiring legacy of leadership and service.

“Against the backdrop of his record of military service, the departed former President was an unlikely democrat but is one of the most influential contributors to the strengthening and consolidation of our democracy. Aside his stint with the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), he led the emergence of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) which later merged with other political parties to birth the APC in 2013.

“The late President Buhari made history when he became the first presidential contender to defeat an incumbent President in 2015 on the platform of APC.

“On behalf of the Acting National Chairman, Hon. Bukar Dalori, the National Working Committee (NWC), members and all stakeholders of our great Party, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the former President’s immediate family, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the entire federal government of Nigeria, the government and people of Katsina State, and all Nigerians over this massive and irreparable loss.

“May the Almighty Allah grant his soul Aljannatul Firdaus. Amen.”

