Buhari, Akande, Osoba in private meeting
President Muhammadu Buhari has met with leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Southwest, led by Chief Bisi Akande.
Presidency sources informed that the meeting was private but was ostensibly on matters concerning the ruling party.
It took place at the president’s office in the presidential villa, Abuja with no media coverage allowed.
Apart from Chief Akande, others who attended the meeting are the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Chief Segun Osoba, Prince Tajudeen Olusi and Dr Abayomi Finnih.
Chief Akande and Chief Osoba declined to speak on the meeting when approached by State House reporters as they emerged from the president’s office.
