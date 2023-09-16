Following its goal to promote and commend personalities that preserve the rich culture of Yorubaland beyond the shores of the country, organisers of the 2023 Yoruba Cultural Exchange Festival celebrated icons, including, veteran musician, Jese King, popularly known as Buga in Chicago.

Buga, whose new works, Ijebu and Ikorodu are the raves of the moment, was honoured with an Excellence Award in Preservation of Yoruba musical genres, which according to the organisers had reflected in his brand and music over the years.

The convener of the event, Ambassador Wole Akanni Duro-ladipo, noted that it was imperative to honour Buga for his relentless effort in promoting and preserving Yoruba cultural values through his lifestyle and music.

“We are always delighted to celebrate anyone or brand that is passionate about the growth of our culture. Buga is a typical example of a personality that is committed to protecting traditional values and culture. This has given our tradition more leverage and recognition among other cultures beyond the shores of the country,” Duro-ladipo added.

Speaking on the festival, Duro-ladipo, noted that it was an avenue to foster cultural values among Nigerians, specifically the Yoruba people outside the shores of the country as well as provide an opportunity for people to have a feel of home despite being away from their their country homes.

The event, which was organised by First Eye Concept, on September 9, at Malcolm X College Auditorium, Chicago, United States, was graced by dignitaries including, Mayor of Chicago, Honourable Brandson Johnson; Convner-General Council of Traditional Leaders, HRM Oba Adedapo Aderemi; United States representative from ILLINOIS 7th Congregational District, Danny Davis; Osolo of Isoli kingdom, HRM Oba Kolawole Agbabiaka, and Alakola Akola Ijesa, Oba (Dr) Adekunle Adeyemi, among others.

It also featured a cultural fashion show, cultural dance, educational session, tourism business forum, gala/awards, taste of African food, and cultural drum extravaganza, among others.

