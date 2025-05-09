BudgIT AI hope for fiscal, civic governance in Nigeria

An artificial intelligence (AI) platform developed by BudgIT Nigeria is believed to be capable of transforming the way fiscal and civic engagements are perceived in Nigeria.

Oluwatosin Iseniyi, the team lead of BudgIT Nigeria’s AI advocacy and data unit, revealed this as a guest speaker at the 2025 Digital Rights and Inclusion Forum (DRIF) conference organised by Paradign Initiative and recently held in Lusaka, Zambia.

The event, attended by representatives from 50 African nations, aimed to brainstorm ideas on democratising access to computing power and ensuring ethical AI practices.

While speaking on a panel session focused on the transformative potential of AI, he seized the opportunity to talk about how AI is transforming Nigeria’s fiscal, civic, and policy landscape, and the significance of such transformation on the people and government.

Iseniyi, who is also an AI researcher and policy analyst, stated that Bimi, BudgIT’s chatbot, which was launched two months ago by his team, is the first-ever AI-powered chatbot designed to simplify complex public financial data and enhance citizen engagement.

He said the chatbot is capable of helping researchers, business leaders, government officials, and policymakers make prudent decisions that can positively impact societal and political activities in the country.

According to him, Bimi can boost civic endeavours by strengthening engagement and accountability in the national budget, economic growth, government revenue generation, fiscal ranking, and public expenditure, among others.

Demonstrating how the Bimi chatbot empowers citizens, how it is showcasing AI’s limitless possibilities, and how it can significantly assist people who work in sectors where policy and policymaking are needed most, he stressed that the future of Nigeria depends on the quality of civic and fiscal decisions that government and business leaders make.

In light of this, Iseniyi further stressed that the future is not humans or machines, that it is both humans and machines, and that augmenting creativity and productivity through AI tools is game-changing in this regard.

“The collaboration between technology and human ingenuity is unstoppable. Tools like Bimi show we can build uniquely African and globally competitive solutions.

“When humans and AI unite, we do not just solve problems, we redefine what is possible,” he said.

Attendees of the conference also explored how AI tools can revolutionise education, healthcare, and governance across Africa, provided the right investments are made.

Iseniyi, commenting on the above-mentioned sectors and how the right AI investments can aid in their advancements, outlined five pillars critical to Africa’s AI journey, which he said are power, community, talent, data, and policy.

He noted that he left Lusaka, Zambia, with a bold vision: A future where humans and machines work harmoniously to unlock Africa’s potential, and a deep optimism and anticipation for what is ahead.

