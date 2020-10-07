Budget presentation: Lawan seeks compliance with COVID-19 protocols

As Nigerians await the presentation of the N13.08 trillion 2021 budget by President Muhammadu Buhari before a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has urged the lawmakers to take seriously the precautionary measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing his colleagues ahead of the event, Senator Lawan tasked them to wear face masks and observe social distancing on the floor of the Green Chamber.

He further revealed that President Buhari would be accompanied by very few officials from the Presidential Villa in deference to the demands of the prevailing global health challenge.

He said: “The joint session normally takes place in the chamber of the House of Representatives, it is going to be the same.

“It will take place there but, this time around, because, of the situation of COVID-19, we have made arrangements to observe social distancing in the chamber.

“We also have to wear our face masks mandatorily, we are going to also abridge the entire event because we will be many there, so the entire event will last for just about an hour.

From the entry of the President into the chamber and addresses and the presentation and laying it will just be an hour event so that we are able to comply with the requirements of the COVID-19 protocol.

Mr President, this time around will not be accompanied by many people on the entourage, only a few people – very key and relevant to budget – will accompany Mr President into the chamber.

I think with this arrangement, those of them that have little to do with the budget will join virtually.”

